KCET 2025 Results OUT; Bhavesh Jayanti ranks first in engineering — Check toppers list, other details

KCET 2025 Results: The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 were announced today, May 24. Bhavesh Jayanthi has secured the first rank in engineering.
Out of 3,30,787 registered candidates, 3,11,991 appeared for the exam, and 2,75,677 have qualified for admission to professional courses in the state.
Students can check their results on the official websites: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and karresults.nic.in.
The results announcement was made by Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr. MC Sudhakar at the KEA office.
The following login credentials are required to check KCET results-
2. First four characters of the candidate's name.
Candidates can check the KCET results through these steps:
2. Navigate to the “Admissions” section and click on “UGCET 2025”
3. Click on the result link provided
4. Enter your login credentials (such as registration number and date of birth)
5. Click on the "Submit' button to view your result
6. Review your result and download it for future reference
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will next hold online counselling for qualified candidates. The detailed schedule is yet to be announced.
The following candidates secured the top ranks in engineering:
1. Bhavesh Jayanthi
2. Satwik B Biradar
3. Dhinesh Gomathi Shankar Arunachalam
4. Shishir H Shetty
5. Divyansh Agrawal
6. Tharun A Surana
7. Karan Koder
8. Rishabh Pandey
9. Chaithanya Parama Shivam
10. Sarath Chandar M
1. Harishraj D V
2. Aathreya Venkatachalam
3. Saphal S Shetty
4. Vishwaradhya Ramanagoudar
5. Tejas Shailesh Ghotgalkar
6. Nuthan Krishna Bhairavesh D
7. Hem Hasith Nattava
8. Diganth S
9. V Vishwa
10. Manish H
2. Saish Shravan Pandit
3. Suchith P Prasad
4. Sumantagouda S Danappagouda R
5. Sneha I Yaraganavi
6. Harishraj D V
7. Siddesh B Dammalli
8. Nikhil Sonnad
9. K Rehan Mohammed
10. Vachan L A
Speaking about the KCET results, Karnataka Minister of Higher Education MC Sudhakar said that seat allotment will take place after the NEET results.
“There was an unfortunate incident in two centres where, during frisking, people misbehaved and asked for the holy thread to be removed... We await the NEET results, after which we will proceed with seat allotment,” Sudhakar told reporters.
