KCET 2025 Results OUT; Bhavesh Jayanti ranks first in engineering — Check toppers list, other details

KCET 2025 Results: The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 were announced today, May 24. Bhavesh Jayanthi has secured the first rank in engineering.

Out of 3,30,787 registered candidates, 3,11,991 appeared for the exam, and 2,75,677 have qualified for admission to professional courses in the state.

Links for KCET Results Students can check their results on the official websites: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and karresults.nic.in.

The results announcement was made by Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr. MC Sudhakar at the KEA office.

KCET 2025 Results: Login credentials needed The following login credentials are required to check KCET results-

Roll number 2. First four characters of the candidate's name.

KCET 2025 Results: How to check Candidates can check the KCET results through these steps:

Visit the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2. Navigate to the “Admissions” section and click on “UGCET 2025”

3. Click on the result link provided

4. Enter your login credentials (such as registration number and date of birth)

5. Click on the "Submit' button to view your result

6. Review your result and download it for future reference

What's next for KCET qualified candidates? The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will next hold online counselling for qualified candidates. The detailed schedule is yet to be announced.

KEA KCET 2025 toppers The following candidates secured the top ranks in engineering:

1. Bhavesh Jayanthi

2. Satwik B Biradar

3. Dhinesh Gomathi Shankar Arunachalam

4. Shishir H Shetty

5. Divyansh Agrawal

6. Tharun A Surana

7. Karan Koder

8. Rishabh Pandey

9. Chaithanya Parama Shivam

10. Sarath Chandar M

KCET Veterinary toppers list 1. Harishraj D V

2. Aathreya Venkatachalam

3. Saphal S Shetty

4. Vishwaradhya Ramanagoudar

5. Tejas Shailesh Ghotgalkar

6. Nuthan Krishna Bhairavesh D

7. Hem Hasith Nattava

8. Diganth S

9. V Vishwa

10. Manish H

KCET Agriculture toppers list Akshay M Hegde 2. Saish Shravan Pandit

3. Suchith P Prasad

4. Sumantagouda S Danappagouda R

5. Sneha I Yaraganavi

6. Harishraj D V

7. Siddesh B Dammalli

8. Nikhil Sonnad

9. K Rehan Mohammed

10. Vachan L A

KEA KCET seat allotment after NEET results Speaking about the KCET results, Karnataka Minister of Higher Education MC Sudhakar said that seat allotment will take place after the NEET results.

