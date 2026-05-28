KCET 2026 result date: Check expected timeline, steps to download scorecard & more

KCET result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 in the first week of June at its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Over 3.3 lakh students are awaiting results for the exams, which were conducted from April 22 to 24, beginning with the Kannada language paper on April 22, followed by Physics and Chemistry on April 23, and concluding with Mathematics and Biology on April 24.

Advertisement

On May 19, the KEA requested that students who have completed Class 12 from CBSE, CISCE, and other state boards upload their marks on the KEA portal for the result processing. The students were asked to provide access to their DigiLocker accounts so that their marks could be retrieved automatically.

Also Read | UPSC CSP 2026: How to check provisional answer key and submit representations

KCET result 2026: Expected result date According to the Indian Express, the Karnataka Examinations Authority is likely to announce the results in the first week of June 2026.

The KCET counselling process typically begins simultaneously with the NEET admissions. However, because of the NEET question paper leak, KEA has decided to proceed with the KCET results and counselling process independently, Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar announced.

KCET result 2026: Official websites cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

karresults.nic.in

kea.kar.nic.in

Advertisement

Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan writes to states over exam arrangements

KCET result 2026: Step-by-step guide to access scorecard Visit the official website

Look for a tab or notification specifically labelled "UGCET 2026 Results" or "KCET 2026 Scorecard" on the homepage.

You will be directed to a login page. You will typically need to input:

KCET Application/Registration Number, and the first four characters of your name as it appears on your application or admit card.

KCET Application/Registration Number, and the first four characters of your name as it appears on your application or admit card. Click the 'Submit' button. Your digital scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Review all details, including your subject-wise marks, total score, and final rank.

Download the PDF and take printouts, as these will be mandatory during the upcoming document verification and counselling rounds.

KCET result 2026: Details to check on scorecard Once your result is displayed, verify the following information for accuracy:

Candidate name

Registration number

Category

Subject-wise marks

Total aggregate

Rank as calculated by KEA

Qualification status KCET result 2026: How is the rank calculated? The final rank list will be prepared according to the performance of students in KCET 2026 and in the qualifying examination.

Advertisement

50-50 weightage will be given to marks scored in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in both the exams while calculating the result.

KCET result 2026: What comes next? The declaration of results marks the beginning of the admission season. Following the release of the rank list, KEA will initiate the Document Verification process.

Candidates who qualify will be required to participate in the Option Entry process, where you will select your preferred colleges and courses.

In the days leading up to the results, ensure you have your Class 12th marks uploaded to the KEA portal, especially if you belong to CBSE or CISCE boards, as this is a prerequisite for your rank to be processed.

Stay updated via the official KEA website to avoid missing any critical counselling notifications.

Advertisement

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.