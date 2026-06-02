KCET result date and time: Karnataka CET results expected soon at karresults.nic.in; how to check?

The Karnataka Examinations Authority or KEA may soon announce the result of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET 2026). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results at karresults.nic.in. The KCET result will also be displayed on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The results were initially expected to be declared in the final week of May. However, the announcement was delayed after agricultural and veterinary practical examinations had to be reconducted at the Hiriyur examination centre.

Karnataka CET Result 2026: Steps to check 1. Go to the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on admissions and then on UGCET 2026.

3. Open the result link

4. Enter your login details

5. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

6. Check and download the result.

This year, over 3.11 lakh students appeared for the KCET, which was conducted from April 22 to April 24 at test centres across the state.

How is the KCET rank calculated? The final KCET rank list is prepared using a 50:50 formula. Fifty per cent weightage is assigned to the entrance examination score, while the remaining 50 per cent is based on marks obtained in Class 12 or II PUC examinations.

What happens after the results are declared? Candidates who qualify will proceed to the next stage of the admission process. KEA will begin counselling activities, including document verification, option entry, choice filling and seat allotment for participating colleges.

With the result link expected to go live shortly, candidates are advised to keep their application number and hall ticket details ready. Due to heavy traffic immediately after the announcement, temporary delays in accessing the website may occur, and students should continue checking the official portals for the latest updates.

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