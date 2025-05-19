KCET Results 2025: Karnataka CET result to be out soon at karresults.nic.in; here's how to check and other details

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results. According to media reports, the KCET 2025 result will be released by 25 May on its official website at karresults.nic.in. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

The Karnataka CET 2022 exam result will also be available at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka Higher Education Minister will declare the results at a press conference.

KCET is an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses in Karnataka colleges.

KCET Results 2025: Official websites karresults.nic.in

kea.kar.nic.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KCET Results 2025: Step-by-step guide to download scorecard Candidates can access and download their KCET 2025 scorecards by following these simple steps on the official website:

Go to the official KCET website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the Admissions section and select UGCET-2025.

Click on the link that says Download UG Common Entrance Test 2025 Results or KCET Results 2025.

Enter your login credentials and click Submit.

Your KCET 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

KCET Results 2025: Login credentials Login ID or Registration Number

Password Details on KCET Scorecard 2025 Total marks obtained

Details of the sectional cut-off

Section names

Sectional score Can you challenge the KCET 2025 scores? The Karnataka Examination Authority allows candidates to challenge the KCET 2025 results if they identify any discrepancies. Candidates can follow the process outlined below to raise objections:

Candidates have up to three days from the date of result declaration to raise objections regarding any errors in their KCET 2025 result.

To initiate the challenge, candidates must cross-check their qualifying marks mentioned on the result sheet. If any discrepancies are found, they should immediately contact the KEA authorities and submit their objections.

After reviewing all the submitted objections, KEA will consider valid claims and release the final revised results later.

