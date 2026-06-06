KCET Results 2026 today: How to check Karnataka Common Entrance Test marks memo at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to announce Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results today. Students who appeared for these exams can check their results at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in.
As many as 3,30,479 candidates registered for the KCET exam this year, out of which over 3.1 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance test. The exam was held in two shifts on 23 and 24 April at 745 centres across the state. The Examination Authority released the provisional answer key on 26 April and closed the objection window on 30 April.
KCET 2026 exam was conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology papers. As per the official schedule, a formal press conference was slated for 12 noon where Medical Education Minister and KEA Chairman Dr Sharan Prakash Patil will release toppers, pass percentage and other statistics. The link to access scorecard will be activated at 2 PM.
KCET 2026 final answer key will also be published today with the result. KCET 2026 results are applicable for admissions to several undergraduate courses offered at Karnataka institutions including BE/BTech, BPharma, DPharma, BSc Agriculture, BSc Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BSc Sericulture, BVSc, and other professional courses. Qualifying students will be able to participate in the KEA counselling process.
Step-by-step guide to check KCET Results 2026 are given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: Select KCET Result 2026 link
Step 3: Provide application number and first 4 letters of name
Step 4: Click on Submit to download marks memo
Step 5: Download and save the scorecard, take a printout and keep the hard copy for counselling process.
Students must verify the following details mentioned on the KCET 2026 scorecard:
Qualifying candidates will become eligible for the KEA counselling process, which involves:
Meritorious candidates will become eligible for admission to top ranking private and government engineering institutions, some of which are listed below: