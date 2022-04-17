This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The revision in dates was done to avoid clash with JEE Main which is scheduled to be held in two sessions- 20 to 29 June and 21 to 30 July.
Candidates who want to apply for KEAM 2022 can check the official website of KEAM- cee.kerala.gov.in.
The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2022 entrance exam has now been postponed and the new date for the examination to be held in 3 July, 2022.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) deferred the examination date, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 26 June. The revision in dates was done to avoid clash with JEE Main which is scheduled to be held in two sessions- 20 to 29 June and 21 to 30 July.
Registrations for the examination are open till 30 April.
To get registered for KEAM 2022, a candidate fill the personal details, upload documents and make payment.
KEAM is a state-level entrance examination for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutes of Kerala. KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula – 50 per cent marks from Class 12th or plus two board exams and 50 per cent from the entrance exam results
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) also responsible for conducting entrance examinations and counselling process for admission to professional courses like three year LLB , five year LLB, LLM, BPharm (lateral entry), PG Ayurveda, PG Homeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical, PG Dental, and PG Pharmacy. The allotments are made through a Single Window System of the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP)