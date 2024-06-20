KEAM result 2024 likely to be OUT today at cee.kerala.gov.in; 5 steps to check scores here

KEAM result 2024: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations administered Kerala Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Entrance Examination for Engineering courses from June 5 to 9, and for Pharmacy courses on June 10

KEAM result 2024: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations is most likely to announce KEAM 2024 result today at cee.kerala.gov.in.
KEAM result 2024: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will declare the result of the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2024 today, June 20.

An official statement earlier said the KEAM result would be announced “on or before 20.06.2024.” 

After the result link is released, candidates can check the KEAM scores and rank list on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. 

The KEAM examination for Engineering candidates took place from June 5 to 9 and was conducted on June 10 for Pharmacy candidates.

The CEE Kerala released the provisional answer key for the KEAM entrance examination earlier this month. The window to challenge the answer key for KEAM 2024 and send feedback remained open until June 13.

How to check?

Here is a step-by-step guide to checking KEAM results for 2024. Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) at cee.kerala.gov.in and then click on the KEAM 2024 exam page to open the result link.

Step 2: The KEAM result 2024 can also be accessed through the candidate portal.

Step 3: Enter the login details, including the application number, password and security pin, and click submit.

Step 4: KEAM result 2024 will be displayed on the screed. Check and download the result and take a printout of the scorecard. Keep the hard copy for future reference.

KEAM is an annual examination administered by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for candidates seeking admission into various programs. The entrance exam applies to multiple courses, including engineering, architecture, B.Pharm, MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani, agriculture, cooperation and banking, climate change and environmental science, B.Tech Biotechnology (offered by KAU), forestry, veterinary, and fisheries.

For latest updates and more information, candidates must refer to official website.

