Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: Centre releases notification for nearly 15,000 vacancies — How to apply online?

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2025: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have published the notification to recruit over 14,000 teachers and non-teaching staff.

In the official notification dated November 13 on the website, the KV and the CBSE said there are 14,967 teaching and non-teaching positions vacant in the department and invited applicants to send their resumes.

The positions available for recruitment include Assistant Commissioner, Principal, PGT, TGT, Administrative Officer, Multi-Tasking Staff Assistant Engineer, and Stenographer Grade-I among others.

Canidates are required to fulfill the eligibility criteria in order to be considered for the position they applied for.

After successfully qualifying for the exam, candidates are considered eligible to join as teachers and later grow into senior positions like Vice Principal or Principal.

“The selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India on initial posting on selection and request for change of station/region will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the notification said.

KVS Recruitment 2025: Key dates to keep in mind Candidates applying for the KVS recruitment drive are required to keep the following key dates in mind so that they do not miss the deadlines:

1. Registration Began: November 14 2025

2. Registration Ends: December 4 2025

3. Fee Payment Began: November 14 2025

4. Fee Payment Ends: December 4 2025

How to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya jobs online? Here is the step by step process to apply for the Kendriya Vidyalaya jobs online on the official websites —

Step 1. Applicants are required to visit ctet.nic.in or kvsangathan.nic.in to apply for the recruitment process.

Step 2. You will see a link for the KVS Application Form 2025 available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where applicants have to register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 4. Fill in personal and academic information in the designated fields.

Step 5. Upload scanned photo, signature, and thumb impression as per specifications in the application form..

Step 6. Pay the application fee through any online mode and submit the application form.

Step 7. Candidates must also download the confirmation page for future reference.