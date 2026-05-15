Kerala SSLC 2026 result today: Class 10 result to be out today at keralaresults.nic.in — Check how to download scorecard

Kerala SSLC 2026 result 2026: The Kerala Board of Public Education (KBPE) is expected to announce the highly anticipated Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 results on Friday, May 15.
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results at 3:00 PM following an official press conference by the State Education Minister.
Over 4.2 lakh students, who appeared for the Kerala SSLC board examinations, will be able to access their Class 10 scorecards starting at 3:00 PM, immediately after the official press conference.
During the media briefing, the board will detail the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance metrics, and the schedule for supplementary examinations. The board will not officially release a list of toppers, a continuous policy aimed at reducing unhealthy academic competition among students.
The Kerala SSLC board examinations were conducted in March across thousands of examination centres within the state, as well as in the Lakshadweep and Gulf regions.
These are only provisional scorecards, and the original physical certificates will be issued by respective schools later this month.
Internet connectivity issues are common during major result declarations. The board has provided offline and app-based alternatives to ensure every student can access their scores promptly.
The Kerala Board utilises a 9-point grading system, ranging from A+ (Outstanding) to E (Needs Improvement). To successfully clear the Class 10 examinations, a student must secure a minimum of a D+ grade (30% to 39%) in all individual subjects.
For students who do not secure the minimum required passing grades in one or more subjects, the KBPE will announce the dates for the Save A Year (SAY) supplementary examinations during today’s press conference.
These exams provide an immediate opportunity for students to improve their scores and save an academic year.
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