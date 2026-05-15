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Kerala SSLC 2026 result today: Class 10 result to be out today at keralaresults.nic.in — Check how to download scorecard

During the media briefing at 3:00 PM, the board will detail the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance metrics, and the schedule for supplementary examinations.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published15 May 2026, 09:09 AM IST
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Kerala SSLC 2026 result 2026: The Kerala Board of Public Education (KBPE) is expected to announce the highly anticipated Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 results on Friday, May 15.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results at 3:00 PM following an official press conference by the State Education Minister.

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Over 4.2 lakh students, who appeared for the Kerala SSLC board examinations, will be able to access their Class 10 scorecards starting at 3:00 PM, immediately after the official press conference.

During the media briefing, the board will detail the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance metrics, and the schedule for supplementary examinations. The board will not officially release a list of toppers, a continuous policy aimed at reducing unhealthy academic competition among students.

The Kerala SSLC board examinations were conducted in March across thousands of examination centres within the state, as well as in the Lakshadweep and Gulf regions.

Also Read | CBSE 12th Result 2026 Highlights: Why pass percentage saw 3.19% fall this year

Kerala SSLC 2026 result: Official websites

  • keralaresults.nic.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC 2026 result: Essential credentials

  • Registration Number
  • Date of Birth

Kerala SSLC 2026 result: Step-by-Step guide to download the scorecard

  • Visit the official website.
  • Click on the designated link "Kerala SSLC Result 2026" on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials, like Registration Number and Date of Birth, in the required fields.
  • Submit the details to view your result.
  • Download the digital scorecard and print a hard copy for immediate reference and admission procedures.

These are only provisional scorecards, and the original physical certificates will be issued by respective schools later this month.

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Kerala SSLC 2026 result: Alternative ways to check scorecard

Internet connectivity issues are common during major result declarations. The board has provided offline and app-based alternatives to ensure every student can access their scores promptly.

  • Via the Saphalam App: Students can download the official "Saphalam" application from the Google Play Store. After installing, simply enter the registration number and date of birth to view the subject-wise grades.
  • Via SMS Service: To receive your result directly to your mobile phone, open your messaging app, type KERALA10 , and send it to 56263.
  • Via DigiLocker: Students can also access their Kerala Class 10 official digital marksheets on the DigiLocker under the Kerala Board of Public Education section.

Kerala SSLC 2026 result: How to scorecard via DigiLocker

  • Log in to your DigiLocker account
  • Select the Education category or type "Kerala Board of Public Education" into the search bar.
  • Tap on the "Kerala Board of Public Education" issuer.
  • From the list of available documents, select "Class X Marksheet" or "SSLC Results 2026".
  • Input your Registration Number and the Year of Passing (which will be 2026).
  • Click on "Get Document".
  • The scorecard will automatically be saved in your "Issued Documents" folder for future offline access.

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Kerala SSLC 2026 result: Passing grade

The Kerala Board utilises a 9-point grading system, ranging from A+ (Outstanding) to E (Needs Improvement). To successfully clear the Class 10 examinations, a student must secure a minimum of a D+ grade (30% to 39%) in all individual subjects.

Kerala SSLC 2026 result: What to do if you don't pass

For students who do not secure the minimum required passing grades in one or more subjects, the KBPE will announce the dates for the Save A Year (SAY) supplementary examinations during today’s press conference.

These exams provide an immediate opportunity for students to improve their scores and save an academic year.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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