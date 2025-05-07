Kerala SSLC Results 2025 date: Kerala Board to release Class 10th scorecard on May 9; where and how to check

Kerala SSLC Results 2025: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10th exam results on Friday, May 9. The result will be available at the following official websites

keralaresults.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

result.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in UMANG App's post on X states, “The Kerala Board of Public Examinations 10th and 12th, and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Class XII Examination Results 2025, will soon be available on the UMANG app. Stay tuned for the next update. #boardexams2025 #boardsresult.”

Essential credentials needed to access Kerala Board Class 10 results online are registration number, password, and date of birth. Last year, the Kerala Board Class 10 results were announced by the state's General Education Minister, Shri V. Sivankutty, on May 8.

This year, the Class 10 Kerala Board exams were conducted between March 3 and March 26. These exams took place in 2,980 centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the Gulf in which over 4.2 lakh regular students appeared for the exams.

Kerala SSLC Results 2025: How to check? Step 1: Visit the official website results.kite.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “SSLC Examination Results 2025” link.

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" to check Kerala Class 10th Results 2025.

Step 5: Kerala SSLC result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the digital marksheet and take a printout of the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Results 2025: Check re-verification and re-exam details here Those candidates who fail to qualify Kerala Board Class 10 result, will be offered second opportunity to clear the SSLC exam through the re-exam, also known as the ‘Save a Year exam.’ Candidates dissatisfied with their marks can opt for revaluation or re-verification of their marks and apply for the same on the official portal once the dates are announced.