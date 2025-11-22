Key dates and rules announced for Delhi private school admissions in nursery classes for 2026–27 session

The Delhi government has published a circular with instructions for carrying out the admission process in entry-level classes in the region's unaided private schools for the 2026-27 academic session for Open Seats.
In the circular, the government has specified dates for admission procedures, issued crucial instructions to schools, prescribed the age limits for attendance, and also gave a list of the documents required as proof of address.
1. Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the Department at the link mentioned at points No. 7 - 28, November
2. Commencement of admission process and availability of forms: 4 December
3. Last date of submission of application forms in schools: 27 December, 2025
4. Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats: 9 January, 2026
5. Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats: 16 January, 2026
6. The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system): 23 January, 2026
7. Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list.: 24 January, 2026.
8. The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system): 9 February, 2026
9. Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list: 10 February to 16 February, 2026.
10. Subsequent list of admission, if any: 5 March, 2026
11. Closure of admission process: 19 March, 2026.
Nursery (Balvatika 1/ Pre School 1) - 3+ years upto 4 years
KG: 4+ years upto 5 years
Class 1: 5+ years upto 6 years
1. Ration Card/Smart Card that has been issued in the name of the parents
2. Domicile certificate, either of the child or the parents
3. Voter ID (EPIC) of any one of the parents
4. Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport carrying the name of either parent or the child.
5. Aadhaar Card /UID card that has been issued in the name of either of the parents.