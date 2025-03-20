KSDNB ANM GNM Result 2025: The results for the Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) examinations conducted in February 2025 have been announced by the Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board (KSDNEB).

Candidates, who appeared for these nursing exams, can access their results online through the official website, ksdneb.org. The results for Post-Basic Diploma courses have also been released alongside the ANM and GNM results. The examination was conducted between February 18 and February 22 while the practical examination of the Diploma in GNM was conducted between February 24 and March 12.

To qualify the exam, students need to score at least 40 percent in each subject and 50 percent overall in theory and 50 percent in practical exam, according to the KSDNEB guidelines. Notably, original copy of the annual exam mark sheet can be collected from the respective Nursing college whenever the Board releases it.

How to download KSDNB ANM GNM Result 2025? Follow to below mentioned steps to download KSDNB ANM GNM Result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board at ksdneb.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result of ANM/GNM 2025’ link.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on the proceed button.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the result for future reference.

Before downloading the result, candidates must verify all their personal and other details mentioned on the marksheet, including student name, register number, name of course, total marks, marks obtained, course/subject code, course/subject name, result status, total marks, maximum marks and result date. In case there is any discrepancy in the marksheet, the Examination Board must be alert. For more related information, candidates must refer to the official website of KSDNB.