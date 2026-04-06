KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 date: When to expect Karnataka Board Pre-University marks memo; how to check

KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 date: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to release Pre-University Course marks memo soon. Students who appeared in these exams must keep their login credentials handy to access their marksheets online through the official websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

When to expect KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Last year, the Class 12 result was announced on 8 April. The state education board will announce Pre-University Course Examinations result on 7 April 2026, Indian Express quoted a Minister familiar with the matter as saying. However, an official notification regarding the same is awaited.

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Result release dates in the past 3 years 2025: 8 April

2024: 10 April

2023: 21 April

This year, KSEAB Class 12 exam commenced on 28 February and concluded on March 17. These exams were held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm, and a total of 7.10 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The Karnataka Board PUC exams began with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.

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As many as 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges registered for KSEAB 2nd PUC exams this year. A total of 1,217 examination centres were set up across the state where 2,92,645 Science stream students, 2,11,174 Commerce stream students, and 1,42,982 Arts stream students gave their exams. Among them, 50,540 are repeaters and 13,022 are private candidates while 6,46,801 are fresh candidates.

Where to expect KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 A press conference will be conducted to announce the Class 12 results. Once the results are announced, the link to access marks memo will be activated.

In the last academic session, the overall pass percentage stood at 69.16 per cent. Out of the total 6,88,678 students who appeared for the exam. 4,76,256 students qualified Class 12.

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How to check KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Follow the steps given below to check KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026

Step 1. Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

Step 3. The user will be directed to a new page where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 4. Click on submit to check KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026.

Step 5. Download and save the result. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Students will be able to check scorecard via DigiLocker, Umang App and SMS service as well.