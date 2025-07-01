KSEAB 2nd PUC Results 2025 OUT: Scores declared at karresults.nic.in. Check step-by-step by guide to download marksheet

<p><p><p>The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 3 . Candidates can check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in. They will be required to use their registered number and date of birth to check their scores.
KSEAB conducted Exam 3 from June 9 to 21, 2025. Prior to this, the results of the 2nd PUC Exam 2 were announced.
Students can use the following steps to check and download exam 3 results —
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Karnataka board- karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, select the ‘PUC II Exam Three Result 2025’ link.
Step 3: Candidates can fill in their registration number and choose their respective stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts.
Step 4: Click submit. The results will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download the scores. Take out a printout for future reference.
The results show an overall pass rate of 22.78%. Out of 82,683 students who took the exam, 18,834 passed. This year, all students who could not pass Exams 1 and 2 registered for Exam 3. Of these, 18,834 students passed, resulting in a 22.78% pass rate. For further details, students must to visit the official KSEAB website.