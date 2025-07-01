KSEAB 2nd PUC Results 2025 OUT: Scores declared at karresults.nic.in. Check step-by-step by guide to download marksheet

<p><p><p>The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 3 . Candidates can check their results on the official website at karresults.nic.in. They will be required to use their registered number and date of birth to check their scores.

KSEAB exam dates KSEAB conducted Exam 3 from June 9 to 21, 2025. Prior to this, the results of the 2nd PUC Exam 2 were announced.

KSEAB 2nd PUC results – Step by step guide to check scores Students can use the following steps to check and download exam 3 results —

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Karnataka board- karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the ‘PUC II Exam Three Result 2025’ link.

Step 3: Candidates can fill in their registration number and choose their respective stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts.

Step 4: Click submit. The results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the scores. Take out a printout for future reference.

