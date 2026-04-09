KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 marks memo today at karresults.nic.in; when and how to check

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce 2nd PUC (Class 12) Results 2026 on 9 April 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 examination will be able to access their Class 12 marks memo at the official website of the board — karresults.nic.in. This year, the Marks Card will be available digitally for the first time on DigiLocker which cn be accessed via digilocker.gov.in.

The board is expected to activate the online link at 3:00 pm today. “The results of the 2026 II PUC Exam-1, will be announced on 09-04-2026 at 3:00 PM. Students may access their results through the official website: https://karresults.nic.in and also via the KarnatakaOne Mobile App,” the official notice states.

“The result sheets will also be made available to the respective colleges on 09-04-2026 at 3:00 PM,” it added.

Besides checking the KSEAB result on the official website, candidates may check their scores on students' registered mobile numbers through WhatsApp or SMS.

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