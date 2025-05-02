Live Updates

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE: KSEAB to announce Class 10 result today at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

  • Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB will announce KSEAB Class 10th board examination results on May 2. Students can check their results available at -- kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Updated2 May 2025, 07:27 AM IST
KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: The Karnataka SSLC-1 results will be declared on May 2, 2025, by School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa at 11:30 am at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru.
KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: The Karnataka SSLC-1 results will be declared on May 2, 2025, by School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa at 11:30 am at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to announce the Class 10 SSLC-1 board examination results on May 2, 2025, at 11:30 AM, at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams 2025 were conducted between March 21 and April 4 across 2,818 centres in Karnataka. 

This year, a total of 8,96,447 students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams 2025, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls. To ensure smooth and timely evaluation, 65,000 assessors were deployed at 240 evaluation centres.

Students can check their Karnataka SSLC Results 2025 online from 12:30 PM onwards on the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. 

To access the Karnataka SSLC result, students need to visit either website, click on the “Karnataka SSLC Result 2025” link, and enter their roll number and date of birth in the required fields. 

After submitting the details, the results will be displayed on the screen. It is advisable for students to download or print their results for future reference.

02 May 2025, 07:27 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Date and time

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to declare the results on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 11:30 am.

02 May 2025, 07:10 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: How many students appeared for the exams?

In 2025, nearly 8,96,447 students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams 2025, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls.

02 May 2025, 06:50 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Are the results out?

No, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has not declared the scores for the SSLC exam yet.

02 May 2025, 06:40 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: How to Check results?

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Students can check their results available at the official KSEAB websites -- kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in by entering their roll number and date of birth.

02 May 2025, 06:40 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Where to check results at?

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Students can check their results available at the official KSEAB website — karresults.nic.in by entering their roll number and date of birth.

02 May 2025, 06:40 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: When to Check Your Scores?

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE : Students will be able to access their SSLC-1 marks online at karresults.nic.in starting from 12:30 pm on May 2. To check results, students must enter their registration number and date of birth. Schools will also receive result data to guide students through the next academic steps.

