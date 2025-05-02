Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE: KSEAB to announce Class 10 result today at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to announce the Class 10 SSLC-1 board examination results on May 2, 2025, at 11:30 AM, at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams 2025 were conducted between March 21 and April 4 across 2,818 centres in Karnataka.

This year, a total of 8,96,447 students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams 2025, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls. To ensure smooth and timely evaluation, 65,000 assessors were deployed at 240 evaluation centres.

Students can check their Karnataka SSLC Results 2025 online from 12:30 PM onwards on the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

To access the Karnataka SSLC result, students need to visit either website, click on the “Karnataka SSLC Result 2025” link, and enter their roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

After submitting the details, the results will be displayed on the screen. It is advisable for students to download or print their results for future reference.