Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Highlights : KSEAB announces Class 10 results. Check scores at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Highlights: The Karnataka Class 10th board examination results are out. Roopa Chanagouda Patil ranked first, while Shagufta Anjum and Akheela Ahmed ranked second and third respectively. Stay tuned for the latest updates

Livemint
Updated3 May 2025, 06:09 AM IST
Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Highlights: KSEAB announces Class 10 results. Link active now, check scores at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Highlights: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the Class 10 SSLC-1 board examination results on May 2, 2025.

Roopa Chanagouda Patil ranked first, while Shagufta Anjum and Akheela Ahmed have ranked second and third respectively.

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams 2025 were held from March 21 to April 4 across 2,818 centres across the state.

This year, 8,96,447 students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams 2025, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls. 65,000 assessors were deployed at 240 evaluation centres to ensure smooth and timely evaluation.

Students can check their Karnataka SSLC Results 2025 now on the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

To access the Karnataka SSLC result, students need to visit either website, click on the “Karnataka SSLC Result 2025” link, and enter their roll number and date of birth in the required fields. 

Follow updates here:
03 May 2025, 06:09 AM IST

Updates to this blog have now ended.

02 May 2025, 09:48 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Why was the pass percentage less this year?

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: As per reports, the pass percentage in Karnataka SSLC Exam was low this year, as compared to other years as the KSEAB did not give any grace marks.

02 May 2025, 08:36 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Girls outperform boys this year

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Girls outperformed boys this year with their overall pass percentage clocking at 74%, as compared to boys, for whom the pass percentage stood at 58.07%

02 May 2025, 08:12 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: What was the pass percentage in the previous years?

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: The pass percentage of Karnataka SSLC exam was low this year. In 2024, the percentage stood at 73.4% and in 2023 it was 83.89%

02 May 2025, 07:42 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Kabaluragi the least performing district

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Kabaluragi district of Karnataka is the district with the least pass percentage rate of 42.43% in the SSLC exams.

02 May 2025, 06:33 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Six students score a perfect 625

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: As per reports, 6 students from Bengaluru have scored 625/625 in the Karnataka SSLC Results.

02 May 2025, 06:05 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Errors in your scorecard? Here's what to do

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: If students face any technical issues related to SSLC online services, they can call the helpline at 080-29720438 for quick assistance. It's important to note that the details shown in the Karnataka SSLC 2025 result will be carried forward to the final marks card, hence all information must be verified.

02 May 2025, 05:01 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Why is there a decline in the pass percentage?

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: As per reports, there has been a decline in the Karnataka SSLC Results' pass percentage, as the KSEAB has not awarded grace marks this year.

02 May 2025, 04:15 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: How many students scored above 620 marks?

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: The Karnataka SSLC Exam was for a total of 625 marks. Around 22 students have scored above 620 marks in the exam.

02 May 2025, 04:05 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Details mentioned in scorecard

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Candidates must check that the following details are mentioned scorecard:
Name of the student

Registration number

Board name

Personal details

Subjects name

Subject code

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks

Division secured

Final scores

Result status

02 May 2025, 03:25 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Is the overall pass percentage less this year?

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: The Karnataka SSLC Exam's overall pass percentage this year stands at 62.34%, marking a sharp decline from previous years — 73.40% in 2023, 83.89% in 2022, and 85.13% in 2021.

02 May 2025, 03:05 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Glimpse at the top districts

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE:  The pass percentage for the top districts are as follows:

1. Dakshina kannada: 91.12 per cent students pass

2. Udupi: 89.96 per cent

3. Uttara kannada: 83.19 per cent

4. Shivamogga: 82.29 per cent

5. Kodagu: 82.21 per cent

6. Hassan: 82.12 per cent

7. Sirsi: 80.47 per cent

8. Chikkamagaluru: 77.9 per cent

9. Bengaluru rural: 74.02 per cent

02 May 2025, 03:02 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Dakshin Kannada, Udupi among top 10 districts

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Dakshin Kannada and Udupi rank the highest in terms of pass percentage for the Karnataka SSLC Exam.

02 May 2025, 02:18 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Meet the toppers

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Roopa Chanagouda Patil has secured the first rank in the Karnataka SSLC exam, while Shagufta Anjum and Akheela Ahmed have ranked second and third respectively.

02 May 2025, 02:15 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: 900+ schools record 100% result in Karnataka SSLC

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: As per reports, around 921 schools have recorded 100 per cent result, meaning all students from these schools have passed the SSLC exam 1.

02 May 2025, 02:11 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Login details needed to check results

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: To check the SSLC result online, students will have to use their register numbers and date of birth.

02 May 2025, 01:56 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Exam 2,3 dates

 

Karnataka SSLC exam 2 will be conducted from May 26 to June 2, while exam 3 will be held from June 23 to June 30.

02 May 2025, 01:42 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Details required to check results

Students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth to check scores.

02 May 2025, 01:26 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Examination dates

The SSLC Class 10th results were conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025. The examination was held in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

02 May 2025, 01:13 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: District with highest pass percentage

Dakshina Kannada has a 91.12 per cent pass percentage, the highest among all the districts in Karnataka.

02 May 2025, 01:06 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: List of toppers

Here's the list of students who have secured 625 marks in the SSLC exam 1.

Akheelahmed Nadaf, C Bhavana, Dhanalaskhmi M, Dhanush S, Dhruthi J, Jahnavi S N, Madhusudhan Raju S, Mohammed Mastoor Adil, Moulya D Raj, Namana K, Namitha, Nandan H O, Nithya M Kulkarni, Ranjitha A C, Roopa Chanagouda Patil, Sahishnu N, Shagufta Anjum, Swasthi Kamath, Thanya R N, Utsav Patel, Yashwitha Reddy K B and Yuktha S, according to The Hindustan Times.

02 May 2025, 12:58 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Check scores now

Students can now access SSLC Class 10th results at karresults.nic.in. The link is currently active.

02 May 2025, 12:49 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: How to check scores?

Students can check scores using the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link named "SSLC Result 2025"

Step 3: Fill in your registration number and date of birth in the designated fields.

Step 4: Click the Submit button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

02 May 2025, 12:47 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: No fees for Exam-2 regular fresh students

KSEAB has announced a fee exemption for regular fresh students appearing for Exam 2. However, students who appear to improve their scores, private candidates, and repeaters will have to pay the examination fees.

02 May 2025, 12:37 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Students can now check scores online

Students can now check the scores at karresults.nic.in. The link is currently active.

02 May 2025, 12:25 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Important websites to track

Students must check official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. by 12:30 pm to download SSLC scores.

02 May 2025, 12:18 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Result link to become active soon

The KSEAB SSLC Results link is expected to become active at 12:30pm.

02 May 2025, 12:15 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Pass percentage including private schools

The pass percentage for this year, including both private and public schools, is 66.14 per cent.

02 May 2025, 12:09 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: More than 8.4 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th exam

Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa informed that a total of 8,42,173 students appeared for the Class 10th exams.

02 May 2025, 12:04 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Freshers' pass percentage

The pass percentage for freshers stood at 66.14%, according to the Education Minister

02 May 2025, 12:02 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Pass percentage for Exam 1

This year, the pass percentage for Exam 1 of the Class 10th exam stood at 62. 34% for government schools.

02 May 2025, 12:00 PM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Education Minister declares results

Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has announced the results.

02 May 2025, 11:53 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Education Minister addresses

Karnataka Education Minister addresses the press conference to declare the Class 10th results.

02 May 2025, 11:50 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Press conference begins

The press conference has begn.

02 May 2025, 11:45 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Key websites to track

Students must track the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in to check scores.

02 May 2025, 11:33 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Press conference yet to begin

The press conference to declare Class 10 results is yet to begin. It was scheduled to start at 11:30 am.

02 May 2025, 11:23 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: What to expect from the press conference?

The Education Minister is expected to declare the overall pass percentage, gender-wise statistics, district-wise performance, and topper names, etc, during the press conference.

02 May 2025, 11:17 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Examination dates

The SSLC Class 10th results were conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025. The examination was held in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

02 May 2025, 11:14 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Press conference to begin shortly

The press conference to declare Class 10th results is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am. Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa will be announcing the results.

02 May 2025, 11:12 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: What to do if the official website does not work?

If the students cannot check their scores on the official websites after the results are declared, they can access their marksheets through Digilocker or SMS.

02 May 2025, 11:00 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Step by step guide to check scores

Here's a step-by-step guide to check Class 10th results – 

Step 1: Go to the official website karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link named "SSLC Result 2025"

Step 3: Fill in your registration number and date of birth in the designated fields.

Step 4: Click the Submit button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

02 May 2025, 10:47 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: When to check scores?

Students can check their SSLC-1 marks online at karresults.nic.in from 12:30 pm on May 2. To check results, students must enter their registration number and date of birth. 

02 May 2025, 10:40 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Results to be declared shortly

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will announce the Class 10 SSLC-1 board examination results on May 2, 2025, at 11:30 am, at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru. Students can check their scores online at 12:30 pm.

02 May 2025, 10:27 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: When was the examination conducted last year?

Last year, the SSLC examination was conducted between March 25 and April 6.

02 May 2025, 10:17 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: When was the supplementary exam conducted last year?

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was conducted between June 14 and June 21.

02 May 2025, 10:08 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Toppers list

In addition to the Class 10th results, the Board is expected to announce the names of the toppers for this year. 

02 May 2025, 09:55 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Where to check results?

Students can check their results at the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

02 May 2025, 09:49 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Details required to check scores

Once the results are declared, students will need their registration number and date of birth to check their scores.

02 May 2025, 09:40 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Students can check scores from 12:30 pm onwards

The SSLC results will be announced at 11:30 am by the Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, while the students can check their scores from 12:30 pm onwards.

02 May 2025, 09:25 AM IST

KSEAB SSLC Results 2025 LIVE: Verify and download marksheets

Once the results are declared, students must cross-verify all the details mentioned in the marksheet and check for errors. If a student find any inaccuracy in the marksheet, he/she must report it to the school authorities. Additionally, students must download the results for future reference.

