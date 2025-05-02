Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Highlights : KSEAB announces Class 10 results. Check scores at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 Highlights: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the Class 10 SSLC-1 board examination results on May 2, 2025.

Roopa Chanagouda Patil ranked first, while Shagufta Anjum and Akheela Ahmed have ranked second and third respectively.

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams 2025 were held from March 21 to April 4 across 2,818 centres across the state.

This year, 8,96,447 students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams 2025, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls. 65,000 assessors were deployed at 240 evaluation centres to ensure smooth and timely evaluation.

Students can check their Karnataka SSLC Results 2025 now on the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

To access the Karnataka SSLC result, students need to visit either website, click on the “Karnataka SSLC Result 2025” link, and enter their roll number and date of birth in the required fields.