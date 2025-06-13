KSEAB SSLC 2 Supply Results 2025 OUT! Check Karnataka Class 10 supplementary marks memo at karresults.nic.in

KSEAB SSLC 2 Supply Results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the Karnataka SSLC 1 and 2 Result 2025 on June 13. Those candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Class 10 supplementary exam can check the results on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was conducted between May 26 and June 2 this year. The Class 10 exam 2 commenced with language paper and wrapped up with Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C' and Economics. The 195-minute-long exam began at 10:00 AM and was held in single shift.

How to check KSEAB SSLC 2 Supply Results 2025? Follow the steps given below to check Karnataka SSLC 1 and 2 Result 2025:

Step 1. Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2. On the home page, click on “SSLC 2025 BEST OF EXAM – 1 & 2 RESULT ANNOUNCED ON 13th June 2025”

Step 3: The user will be directed to login page where registration number and date of birth need to be entered before clicking on Submit.

Step 4. Check and download result, take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that three examination system has yielded good results. He said, “The three examination systems that we have implemented to improve the future of students and eliminate their fear of exams have yielded good results. Due to this system, a large number of students have been able to improve their results.”

A total of 87,330 students qualified the Karnataka SSLC 2 examination. Among a total of 11,818 students who registered to improve their SSLC Exam-2 results, a total of 6,635 students (56.14%) recorded improvement in their scores.