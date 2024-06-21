KTET 2024: From time to exam pattern, all you need to know before heading for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test tomorrow

KTET 2024: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exam on June 22 and 23. Check guidelines here before heading to the exam centre.

Fareha Naaz
First Published01:36 PM IST
KTET 2024: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducts KTET exam twice a year which tests candidates' capabilities and skills to teach in Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High schools in Kerala.
KTET 2024: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) is set to administer the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) on Saturday and Sunday.

The KTET admit card for June 22 and 23 exam was released on June 10 which is available at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates must carry the KTET 2024 admit card to the exam centre. Entry to the exam hall will be restricted for those candidates who fail to produce KTET hall ticket.

KTET exam aligns with the guidelines laid by the Kerala State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE)/ Department of General Education/Government of Kerala.

The official notification states: “Separate test will be conducted to select teachers for Category 1 (Lower Primary classes), Category 2 (Upper Primary classes), Category 3 (High School classes) and Category 4 [for Language Teachers - Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to UP classes), Specialist Teachers (Art & Craft) and Physical Education teachers]”.

KTET categories with exam time

The Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted for four different categories with different exam times for each category:

• Category I exam for Lower Primary (Classes 1 to 5) will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM on June 22.

• Category II exam for Upper Primary (Classes 6 to 8) will be held from 02:00 AM to 04:30 PM on June 22.

• Category III exam for High School (Classes 9 and 10) will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM on June 23.

• Category IV exam for High School (Classes 9 and 10 for Sanskrit teachers) will be held from 02:00 AM to 04:30 PM on June 23.

KTET 2024: Exam Pattern

The KTET exam typically consists of two parts:

• Part I: Child Development and Pedagogy- It is compulsory for all categories.

• Part II: Subject-specific knowledge- It varies depending on the chosen category.

