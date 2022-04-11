KV admission 2022: Last date to register extended till 13 April. Process here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The KVS Class 1 application forms are available on the official website -- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
The latest notification says interested parents and guardians can now visit the official website and register till 13 April till 7pm
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the application deadline for admissions to Class 1 till 13 April.
The latest notification says interested parents and guardians can now visit the official website and register till 13 April till 7pm. The move comes after Delhi High Court ordered KVS to extend the last date to apply for fresh admissions in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022-2023.
“The last date for Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2022-23 has been extended upto 13.04.2022 (Wednesday) 07:00 pm," reads the notice.
The minimum age for admission in Class I is 6 years as per NEP 2020. The Delhi High Court on Monday also dismissed a bunch of pleas challenging the minimum age criteria of 6 years for admission in class 1 in Kendriya Vidyala
The portal has been activated only for admissions to Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic year 2022-2023.
Parents can submit only one application form for one child at the same Kendriya Vidyalaya. If multiple forms are submitted, only the last application will be considered for admission.
“In a double shift Kendriya Vidyalaya, each shift will be treated as separate Vidyalaya for admission purpose," KVS in the application guideline said.
The application process has two steps. First, parents will have to register on the official website. On successful registration, a unique login code will be assigned. The login code will be required to fill the application form.
Here's how to register for KVS Class 1 admission 2022:
-Visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
-On the homepage, click om the register link
-Read the instructions and proceed with registration
-Log in to the admission application portal
-Fill in the required details and upload the documents
-Review the form and submit
