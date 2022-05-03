Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the first merit list for admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 for the academic session 2022-23.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the first merit list for admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 for the academic session 2022-23.
Interested students and their parents are advised to check the official website of the
Kendriya Vidyalaya - kvsangathan.nic.in for latest updates and the merit list.
Interested students and their parents are advised to check the official website of the
Kendriya Vidyalaya - kvsangathan.nic.in for latest updates and the merit list.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
To check the merit list visit www.education.gov.in/kvs or click
here
Indian government has scrapped the Member of Parliament quota for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas.
The declaration of a provisional selection list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any, will be done from 6-17 May, read the official notice. The last date for
KVS admissions 2022 to all classes, except Class 11 is 30 June.
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Steps To Check Result
-Visit the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in.
-On the homepage, click on the "KVS Admissions 2022 First Merit list" link.
-Select your state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch.
-The KVS Class 1 admission merit list will be displayed on the screen.
-Check and download the list for future reference.
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Documents Required
-Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate
-A certificate of retirement for uniformed defence employees
-For grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them
-For grandchildren of KVS employee, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee
-Caste Certificate, if applicable
-PwD Certificates, if applicable