KVS admission 2022: First merit list for Class 1 declared. Here's how to check, link, other details

KVS admission 2022: First merit list for Class 1 declared. Here's how to check, link, other details

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is slated to release the second merit list on 6 May, and the third list for KVS Class 1 admission 2022 will be out on 10 May.
04:54 PM IST

  • Interested students and their parents are advised to check the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya - kvsangathan.nic.in for latest updates and the merit list.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the first merit list for admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 for the academic session 2022-23. 

Interested students and their parents are advised to check the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya - kvsangathan.nic.in for latest updates and the merit list. 

To check the merit list visit www.education.gov.in/kvs or click here 

Indian government has scrapped the Member of Parliament quota for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is slated to release the second merit list on 6 May, and the third list for KVS Class 1 admission 2022 will be out on 10 May.

The declaration of a provisional selection list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any, will be done from 6-17 May, read the official notice. The last date for KVS admissions 2022 to all classes, except Class 11 is 30 June.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Steps To Check Result

-Visit the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in.

-On the homepage, click on the "KVS Admissions 2022 First Merit list" link.

-Select your state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch.

-The KVS Class 1 admission merit list will be displayed on the screen.

-Check and download the list for future reference.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Documents Required

-Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate

-Proof of Residence

-A certificate of retirement for uniformed defence employees

-For grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them

-For grandchildren of KVS employee, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee

-Caste Certificate, if applicable

-PwD Certificates, if applicable