To check the merit list visit www.education.gov.in/kvs or click here
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the third list for KVS Class 1 admission 2022 will be out on 10 May.
The declaration of a provisional selection list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any, will be done from 6-17 May, read the official notice. The last date for KVS admissions 2022 to all classes, except Class 11 is 30 June.
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Steps To Check Result
-Visit the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in.
-On the homepage, click on the "KVS Admissions 2022 Second Merit list" link.