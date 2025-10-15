Landmark moment for UPSC: Delay in Civil Services exam answer keys to be a thing of the past, check SC's new ruling here.

In a landmark moment for UPSC, the Supreme Court has approved the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) proposal to publish provisional answer keys immediately after the Civil Services Preliminary Examination. The Supreme Court bench presided over by Justices PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar delivered the verdict on October 15 after extensive deliberation. The bench observed that the Commission's new affidavit represented a "conscious and well-considered decision."
Post exam, the UPSC will now open window to raise objections and challenge answer key before finalising results. Notably, the bench disposed of a batch of petitions challenging the UPSC's earlier policy of delayed disclosure.
(With ANI inputs)
