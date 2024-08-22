India's economic boom fuels a rush for law grads. But many are still left out.

"We have seen an increase in both the number of hires by law firms and the salaries offered this year. Newer avenues of law, like cyber laws and arbitration, have also opened up more job opportunities for students," said Ratna Sahasrabuddhe, assistant coordinator of the Placement Cell at ILS Law College. "This year, we’ve also observed an uptick in corporate hiring, particularly as companies expand their in-house legal teams. As the economy grows, we are becoming a more litigious and aware society," added Sahasrabuddhe, who has nearly a decade of experience in law school placements.