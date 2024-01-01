Lessons in Economics from the IPL auction

This has happened in the IPL quite a few times in the past. Take the case of Yuvraj Singh. The left-handed batting all-rounder was bought for ₹16 crore in 2015 and ₹14 crore in 2014, respectively. He did not deliver much bang for the buck. In 2015, his batting average was just 19 per innings at a strike rate of 118. Or take the case of Charles Morris, a bowling allrounder from South Africa. In the auction before the 2021 IPL, after a fierce bidding war, Morris was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping ₹16.25 crore, the highest amount ever, at that point of time. He played 11 matches in the season, claiming 15 wickets at an average of 25 per wicket and an economy rate of 9.2 per over. His batting was nothing to write home about. An average performance to say the least, which was probably not worth the big bucks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}