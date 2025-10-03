Subscribe

LIC AAO Prelim exams 2025 underway in four shifts today—Check result date, how to raise objections, other details

The LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 is being held today, October 3, in four shifts. Results are expected by mid-October, with unofficial answer keys released by coaching institutes, as per reports. The official answer key will reportedly be available online on October 10.

Garvit Bhirani
Published3 Oct 2025, 02:54 PM IST
LIC AAO Prelim exams 2025 underway in four shifts today—Check details (Image: HT)
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is holding the LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 today, October 3. The exam is being conducted in four shifts, with a duration of one hour each. LIC AAO result is expected to be declared by second or third week of October, according to reports.

Several coaching institutes would release unofficial answer keys to help candidates gauge their performance after the exam concludes. However, the official answer key for the LIC AAO 2025 prelims will reportedly be released online on October 10. Using the answer key, candidates can estimate their expected scores and assess their chances of qualifying for the next stage.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025: Shift timings

For Shift 1, candidates were required to report by 8:00 AM, with the exam scheduled from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. Shift 2 reporting time was 10:30 AM and the exam took place from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. In Shift 3, candidates reported by 1:00 PM and the exam is being held from 2:00 to 3:00 PM. Finally, Shift 4 requires reporting at 3:30 PM, with the exam scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 PM.

The preliminary examination will be an objective-type test conducted online. It will include three sections: Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language, with a strong focus on grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension. The test will contain a total of 100 questions, carrying a maximum of 70 marks, and will have a time limit of 1 hour.

The Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections will each comprise 35 questions carrying 35 marks. The English Language section, which will focus on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension, will include 30 questions worth 30 marks. However, the English Language section will be of a qualifying nature, and the marks obtained in this section will not be considered for the final ranking.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025: After answer key, here's how you can raise objections if required

  1. Go to the official website: licindia.in

2. Click on the link for LIC AAO Answer Key 2025 Objection Window

3. Log in using your registration number and date of birth

4. Select the questions you want to challenge

5. Upload your answers along with a supporting document in PDF format

6. Pay the required objection fee and submit your response

7. Download and save the LIC AAO answer key PDF, and take a printout for future reference

 
 
Life Insurance Corporation
