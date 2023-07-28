Little-Known Tips for Working Smarter With Your Office Software

Keep track of important emails (Outlook, Gmail): Another way to keep emails prominent is to “pin" them so they stay at the top of the inbox. (In Outlook, hover over the message and click the pin icon on the right; in Gmail, click the star icon to the left of a message, click the gear icon on the upper right of the app, scroll down to Inbox type and click Starred first.) In Gmail, you can also set an email to come back to the top of your inbox in the future. (Hover over a message and click the “Snooze" clock icon on the right, then select a time for it to return.)