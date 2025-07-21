LNMU Part 3 Result 2025 OUT: Steps to check, website and more

LNMU Part 3 Result 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar's Darbhanga on Monday announced the Part 3 undergraduate results for the academic session 2022-25 on their official website.

All students who appeared for the UG semester exams can now check their scores on the university’s official website, lnmu.ac.in.

The Part 3 result is very essential for the students as it determines their eligibility for further academic pursuits.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the result PDF of the Degree Part I Commerce Honours Course for Session 2022-2025 on the official website of the University.

LNMU Part 3 Result 2025: Steps to access results Step 1: Open the official website – Go to lnmu.ac.in.

Step 2: In the result link, find the “LNMU Part 3 Result 2022-25” option under the ‘Examination’ or ‘Results’ section.

Step 3: Enter login details. Provide roll number/registration number as required.

Step 4: Submit and view results. The marksheet will display subject-wise scores and overall status.

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference.

LNMU Part 3 Result 2025: Exam dates The LNMU Part 3 exam for Bachelor’s of Science, Commerce, and Arts took place from March 20 to April 16, 2025.

LNMU Part 3 Result 2025: Exam timing The LNMU Part 3 exam for Bachelor’s of Science, Commerce, and Arts was divided into two sittings each day: 10.00 AM to 01.00 PM and 02.00 PM to 05.00 PM.

About LNMU: Formally known as Mithila University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University is located in Bihar's Darbhanga and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1972.