LNMU Part 3 Result 2025 OUT: Steps to check, website and more

LNMU Part 3 Result 2025: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar's Darbhanga on Monday announced the Part 3 undergraduate results for the academic session 2022-25 on their official website.
All students who appeared for the UG semester exams can now check their scores on the university’s official website, lnmu.ac.in.
The Part 3 result is very essential for the students as it determines their eligibility for further academic pursuits.
According to a report by Jagran Josh, the result PDF of the Degree Part I Commerce Honours Course for Session 2022-2025 on the official website of the University.
Step 1: Open the official website – Go to lnmu.ac.in.
Step 2: In the result link, find the “LNMU Part 3 Result 2022-25” option under the ‘Examination’ or ‘Results’ section.
Step 3: Enter login details. Provide roll number/registration number as required.
Step 4: Submit and view results. The marksheet will display subject-wise scores and overall status.
Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference.
The LNMU Part 3 exam for Bachelor’s of Science, Commerce, and Arts took place from March 20 to April 16, 2025.
The LNMU Part 3 exam for Bachelor’s of Science, Commerce, and Arts was divided into two sittings each day: 10.00 AM to 01.00 PM and 02.00 PM to 05.00 PM.
Formally known as Mithila University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University is located in Bihar's Darbhanga and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1972.
The varsity offers UG and PG courses in various departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Fine Arts, and Faculty of Dentistry.
