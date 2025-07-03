LNMU UG first merit list 2025 declared at lnmu.ac.in, check steps to download & more

Lalit Narayan Mithila University has announced the first merit list for UG Regular Courses in B A, B Sc, and B Com for the 2025-29 session. Registered candidates can view the list on the official website lnmu.ac.in.

LNMU UG First Merit List 2025: Check steps to download Candidates can use the following steps to download the merit list —

Step 1: Go to the official website at lnmu.ac.in

Step 2: Select the Online Portal UG, and then on the UG First Merit List on the homepage.

Step 3: The merit list PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the merit list PDF.

Step 5: Take a printout of the merit list for future reference.

CUET UG 2025 Result 2025 Yesterday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that it will declare the CUET UG 2025 Result for admissions in various undergraduate courses on Friday, July 4, 2025.

After the results are announced, candidates can view the Common University Entrance Test scores for undergraduate courses on the official NTA CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

NTA previously released the final answer key, and results are expected soon. The CUET UG 2025 exams were held from May 13 to June 3, 2025. Candidates who took the exams on 13 and 16 May 2025 were retested on 2 and 4 June 2025.

CUET UG 2025 exams were conducted in computer-based test mode across multiple shifts at exam centres throughout the country and abroad. Over 13 lakh candidates participated in the undergraduate entrance exam, with their scores allowing them to apply for admission to more than 250 central, state, and private universities.