Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CUET UG, NEET UG and THESE May exams to be postponed? All you need to know
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will commence from 19 April and will end on 1 June while the counting of votes will be done on 4 June.
As the Election Commission of India has announced the date and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, there is a growing conjecture over postponing of the entrance and competitive exams including CUET UG, NEET UG, ICAI CA. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will commence from 19 April and will end on 1 June. The counting of votes will be done on 4 June.
Speaking of the NEET UG exams, reports have stated that the exams scheduled to be held on 5 May will not be postponed. NTA has also confirmed The Indian Express that, “JEE Main session 2 and NEET will be as per schedule." The JEE Main Session 2 exams are scheduled to be held prior to the Lok Sabha Polls i.e. between 1-15 April.
Also Read: NEET PG exam 2024: When will the exam be held this year? Check here for details on registration dates and more
ICAI CA exams rescheduled?
The ICAI CA exams are also scheduled to be held in the month of May. Amid this, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that that it would reschedule the exams and issue new dates. The new timetable for the exams will be announced tomorrow i.e. on 19 March. As per the previous exam schedule, the intermediate group 1 exams were scheduled to take place on May 3, 5 and 7, while the group 2 exams were scheduled for May 9, 11 and 13. The ICAI had scheduled the final exam on May 2, 4 and 6 for group 1 exam and May 8, 10 and 12 dates for group 2 exam. The foundation exams was scheduled to be held on June 20, 22, 24 and 26. However, if the foundation exam will be rescheduled, is not known.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!