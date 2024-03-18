As the Election Commission of India has announced the date and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, there is a growing conjecture over postponing of the entrance and competitive exams including CUET UG, NEET UG, ICAI CA. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will commence from 19 April and will end on 1 June. The counting of votes will be done on 4 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many competitive and entrance exams dates are overlapping with this years Lok Sabha elections. The CUET-UG exams will be conducted between 15 May and 31 May, and of this, two exams dates are overlapping with the election dates i.e. 20 and 25 May. Another exam which will be held during election time is the NEET UG 2024 exam which is scheduled for May 5 (Sunday).

Will the exams be postponed due to Lok Sabha Polls? Giving clarification on the CUET UG exams, UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh has said that UG exam will be held as per schedule. Taking to X, the chairman wrote, “NTA will conduct CUET-UG, as announced earlier, between May 15 and May 31, 2024. In this period, two dates overlap with the election dates on 20 and 25 May. After the last date for filling out applications on March 26, 2024, we will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution. Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between 15 and 31 May." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of the NEET UG exams, reports have stated that the exams scheduled to be held on 5 May will not be postponed. NTA has also confirmed The Indian Express that, “JEE Main session 2 and NEET will be as per schedule." The JEE Main Session 2 exams are scheduled to be held prior to the Lok Sabha Polls i.e. between 1-15 April.

Also Read: NEET PG exam 2024: When will the exam be held this year? Check here for details on registration dates and more ICAI CA exams rescheduled? The ICAI CA exams are also scheduled to be held in the month of May. Amid this, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that that it would reschedule the exams and issue new dates. The new timetable for the exams will be announced tomorrow i.e. on 19 March. As per the previous exam schedule, the intermediate group 1 exams were scheduled to take place on May 3, 5 and 7, while the group 2 exams were scheduled for May 9, 11 and 13. The ICAI had scheduled the final exam on May 2, 4 and 6 for group 1 exam and May 8, 10 and 12 dates for group 2 exam. The foundation exams was scheduled to be held on June 20, 22, 24 and 26. However, if the foundation exam will be rescheduled, is not known. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

