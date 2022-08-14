Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / Lucknow: UP govt to set up ‘war room’ to curb copying in exams

Lucknow: UP govt to set up ‘war room’ to curb copying in exams

Yogendra Upadhyay said the new National Education Policy (NEP) will change the education scenario since it blends ancient Indian culture with modern developments in education.
1 min read . 06:45 AM ISTLivemint

UP govt to set up war room in Lucknow to curb copying in exams

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said on Saturday that a war room will soon be set up in Lucknow to curb the menace of copying in exams.

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said on Saturday that a war room will soon be set up in Lucknow to curb the menace of copying in exams.

"All the examination centres will be connected to the Lucknow-based war room for ensuring transparency in examination," Upadhyay said.

"All the examination centres will be connected to the Lucknow-based war room for ensuring transparency in examination," Upadhyay said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

He said the condition of lecturers in self-financing colleges is miserable as they are not getting adequate pay.

To overcome the anomaly, a meeting of representatives of lecturers and management committees would be called in September in Lucknow, he added.

Upadhyay said the new National Education Policy (NEP) will change the education scenario since it blends ancient Indian culture with modern developments in education. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.