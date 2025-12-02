Top recruiters are luring IIT grads with lucrative offers–but there’s a catch
Pratishtha Bagai , Devina Sengupta 6 min read 02 Dec 2025, 05:45 am IST
HFT firms to Big Tech giants have swooped on IIT campuses to pick the best tech talent. But recruiters are equally worried about young hires jumping ship after joining. To counter attrition, they are tweaking the terms of payouts.
As Wall Street’s top quant firms to Big Tech giants kick off the hiring season at the Indian Institutes of Technology, salaries offered are expected to top a crore of rupees. But recruiters are not giving the graduates a free pass. To prevent them from jumping ship, these lucrative compensation packages often come with riders, including joining bonuses, restricted stock units, and clawback provisions.
