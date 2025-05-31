MA in Hindi Journalism? Delhi University to introduce master’s programme from upcoming academic session - details here

Delhi University’s (DU) is set to introduce Journalism in Hindi and English master’s programme soon. The University’s Standing Committee on Academic Matters (SCOAM) approved the introduction of MA in Hindi Journalism on the occasion of Hindi Journalism Day, which was celebrated on May 30.

Final approval for MA in Hindi Journalism awaits For final approval before implementation from the upcoming academic session, the proposal will move to the academic council, HT reported citing information from three committee members.

As confirmed by Committee member Ram Kishore Yadav, the Hindi medium journalism course will be launched under the Hindi department from the 2025–26 academic session. A committee meeting was held on Friday in this regard where syllabi of select undergraduate courses related for the seventh and eighth was discussed. Besides this, syllabi of several postgraduate programmes were also analysed.

MA in English Journalism As confirmed by Committee member Ram Kishore Yadav, the Hindi medium journalism course will be introduced by the Hindi department in this academic year. “A corresponding master’s programme in Journalism in English medium, under the English department, is scheduled to begin from the 2026–27 academic session,” HT quoted Ram Kishore Yadav as saying.

Designed in accordance with the postgraduate curriculum framework (PGCF), the newly-approved postgraduate course in Hindi Journalism course comes under Faculty of Arts. Meanwhile, an English-medium counterpart is expected to start from the next academic session, 2026-27 and will be offered under the Department of English.