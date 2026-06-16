Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 Second Exam Results 2026 Out; direct link and steps to check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Bhopal, has announced the results of the High School Second Examination 2026. Students who appeared for the examination can access their results online through the board's official website.

The announcement pertains to the High School Second Examination conducted by MPBSE as part of its revised examination framework, which provides students with an additional opportunity to appear for examinations.

Result Available On Official Website Students can check their results by visiting the official MPBSE portal once the result link is activated. Candidates will need their roll number and application number to access their scorecards.

The online scorecard will contain the details recorded by the board for the examination. Any further updates related to the results are expected to be communicated through MPBSE's official channels.

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How To Download MPBSE High School Second Exam Result 2026 Students can follow these steps to check and download their results:

Visit the official MPBSE website at www.mpbse.nic.in.

Click on the "Results" section on the homepage.

Select the "Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) Second Exam Result 2026" link.

Enter your roll number and application number.

Fill in the captcha code.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference. Details Mentioned On The Scorecard The online marksheet will display the information recorded by the board for the examination. Students are advised to verify the details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

Original Marksheet To Be Issued Later Students will be able to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after the MP Board Class 10 supplementary results are announced.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official MPBSE website for any further notifications or updates related to the examination results.

What Is The MP Board Class 10 Second Examination? The MPBSE introduced the Second Examination system to provide students with another opportunity to clear subjects they were unable to pass in the main board examination. The provision also enables candidates to improve their performance in specific subjects without having to wait for the next academic year.

Under this system, students can reappear only for the subjects in which they wish to improve their scores or secure a pass, rather than retaking the entire examination. The board considers the higher score obtained between the main examination and the second attempt as the final result. According to education officials, the initiative is designed to offer greater academic flexibility and help reduce examination-related stress.

This year, 1,42,468 regular students registered for the Second Examination. The registration process concluded on April 22, 2026. Examination fees ranged from ₹500 to ₹2,000, depending on the number of subjects chosen by the candidate.

MP Board Class 10 Main Exam 2026: Key Highlights The MPBSE announced the Class 10 main examination results on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage among regular students was recorded at 73.42%, with more than 8.97 lakh candidates appearing for the examination across Madhya Pradesh.