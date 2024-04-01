Active Stocks
MAH MBA CET 2024: Maharashtra's Entrance Test Cell to release MBA exam answer key today at mahacet.org; How to check
MAH MBA CET 2024: Maharashtra's Entrance Test Cell to release MBA exam answer key today at mahacet.org; How to check

Written By Fareha Naaz

MAH MBA CET 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to unveil Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test and Maharashtra MCA Common Entrance Test today, April 1.

Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET 2024) answer key will be released on Monday, April 1. (Pixabay)Premium
MAH MBA CET 2024: Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET 2024) answer key will be released on Monday, April 1. The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will also release the answer key for Maharashtra MCA Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CET 2024) today.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance test held in online mode can check the answer keys for both MBA and MCA exam on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. The MAH MBA CET 2024 was conducted in six sessions with exam duration spanning 150 minutes for each session. As per the marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for every correct answer and no marks will be deducted for incorrect response.

The objection window for MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2024 and MAH-MCA CET 2024 will open on April 1, as per the official notice.

Essential credentials needed to download the MAH MBA CET 2024 answer key include registered email ID and password.

Candidates can raise objections for the next two days until April 3, 2024. It is important to note that grievances or objections tracking service is available in Candidate Login section, under the heading “Objection Tracking".

Follow the steps mentioned below to download MAH MBA CET 2024 answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on MAH MBA CET 2024 answer key link available.

Step 3: This will lead the candidate to a new page where candidates login details need to be registered.

Step 4: Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and tally the solution.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep this hard copy of for future reference.

MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2024 Entrance Test was conducted on March 9, 10 and 11, 2024, across various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra.

MAH-MCA CET-2024 was conducted on March 14, across various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra.

Candidates must refer to the official website of MAHACET for more information.

