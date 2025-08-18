MAHA TAIT Result 2025 OUT @ mscepune.in, check steps to download and more

MAHA TAIT 2025: The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSEC), Pune, on Monday released the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025 results on their official website.

All the candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website – mscepune.in.

As per the details, the TAIT 2025 exam is considered crucial eligibility test for aspiring teachers in government and local body schools across the state. It is conducted by the Maharashtra State Pariksha Parishad (MSP).

In 2025, a total of 2,11,308 candidates appeared for the examination out of 2,28,808 registrations.

Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Result: How to check Step 1. Visit the official website – mscepune.in

Step 2. Click on the “TAIT 2025 Result” link

Step 3. Enter your Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth

Step 4. View & Download your result

Step 5. Take a printout for future reference

Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Result: Scorecard details The scorecard contains:

a) exam conducting body

b) exam name

c) candidate’s application number

d) candidate’s roll number

e) section-wise marks

f) total marks obtained

g) percentile

h) qualifying status

Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Result: Candidates appeared a) B.Ed. candidates: 15,756 applicants

b) D.L.Ed. candidates: 1,342 applicants

c) Professional qualification verification applications: 17,098