MAHA TET 2025 hall ticket for Nov 23 exam OUT at mahatet.in; how to download admit card for ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’?

Fareha Naaz
Updated15 Nov 2025, 12:40 PM IST
MAHA TET 2025 admit card: Candidates can download their MAHA TET 2025 hall ticket from mahatet.in for the exam on November 23.
MAHA TET 2025 hall ticket: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025 scheduled for November 23. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit card through the official website at mahatet.in.

MAHA TET 2025 exam pattern and time

The State Council conducts this examination to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in schools across Maharashtra. As per the official schedule, Paper 1 will take place from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM, while Paper 2 exam will be conducted between 2:30 PM and 5:00 PM on the same day. Both the papers of the MAHA TET 2025 exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, carrying 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

How to download MAHA TET 2025 admit card?

Those seeking teaching positions in Maharashtra schools must clear this exam to improve their chances of employment. Follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Council at mahatet.in

Step 2: Navigate to the "Download Admit Card' link available on the home page for the MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025

Step 3: Enter the login credentials — User name, password and security code

Step 4: Click on ‘Login’ button to view and download admit card. Take a printout of the hall ticket displayed on the screen for the exam day.

Check the following details mentioned on the admit card:

  • Name of the candidate
  • Roll number
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • Subject applied
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Gender
  • Shift timings
  • Reporting time

MAHA TET 2025 admit card notification

MAHA TET 2025 will be conducted in several languages, including Marathi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Sindhi, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. Candidates will have to carry one valid photo ID proof and two passport-size photographs along with the MAHA TET hall ticket to the exam centre on the exam day.

Supreme Court's recent judgement has made TET compulsory for both aspiring and in-service teachers. Meanwhile, those with less than 5 years of service remaining are exempt, who were appointed before the RTE Act.

As per the ruling, nearly 70–75% of teachers in the state will have to qualify Teacher Eligibility Test within two years to continue their service or seek promotions. Those who fail to clear the exam within the stipulated time frame are likely to be terminated.

