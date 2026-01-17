MAHA TET result 2025 OUT at mahatet.in: 4-quick steps to check scorecard; direct link here

MAHA TET result 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) declared the most awaited Maha TET result 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecard at the official website of the State Council, mahatet.in. The MAHA TET exam was conducted on 23 November

Direct link to check MAHA TET result 2025 here.

How to check MAHA TET result 2025-26 Follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the MAHA TET result 2025-26:

Step 1: Visit the official portal at mahatet.in.

Step 2: Select MAHA TET result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter username and password to login.