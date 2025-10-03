Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC date sheets to be released soon — check steps to download, other details

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra Board exam date sheets soon. The timetable will be released in PDF format, detailing subject-wise and shift-wise schedules.

Once released, students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC/Class 10) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC/Class 12) exams in 2026 can check the timetables through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

Expected examination dates The examination form-filling process for Class 10 began on September 15 and is set to conclude on October 6, 2025. Whereas, the Class 12 exam form submission process started on October 1 and will conclude on October 20, 2025.

Based on previous years, the Class 10 or SSC exam is expected to start on February 16, 2026, while the Class 12 or HSC exam is likely to begin on February 9, 2026, with minor variations of a few days possible.

The exams usually get over within a month from the date of commencement, as study leaves are scheduled intermittently between exam dates.

How to check the timetable? Once the timetable is released for the eligible students' respective classes (either SSC or HSC), they can check the timetable by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra board website — mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Navigate through the homepage and click on the ‘Latest News’ section.

Step 3: The SSC or HSC timetable link will be available on that page. Click on the link to download the PDF.

Step 4: Once the file is open, save it to your device.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

Other boards' date sheets — CBSE, ICSE and ISC The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already issued a tentative date sheet for class 10 & 12 board exams for the year 2026. The CBSE board exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Class 10 exams will continue until March 9, 2026, while Class 12 exams will go on till April 9, 2026.

