Maharashtra CET Exam 2022: Check revised hall tickets, exam schedule1 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 11:55 AM IST
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET in an annual entrance examination conducted by the Maharashtra Government.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has announced that the revised hall tickets and exam schedule has been released for the Maharashtra CETs Exam 2022. New dates for release of hall tickets and Common Entrance Test is available on the official website of MAHACET, that is, cetcell.mahacet.org.