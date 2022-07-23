The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has announced that the revised hall tickets and exam schedule has been released for the Maharashtra CETs Exam 2022. New dates for release of hall tickets and Common Entrance Test is available on the official website of MAHACET, that is, cetcell.mahacet.org.

In April this year, the MHT CET 2022 was postponed this year due to the NEET and JEE Main exam schedule.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET in an annual entrance examination conducted by the Maharashtra Government.

Take a look at revised schedule for hall tickets and exams:

The hall ticket for MHT-CET-2022 PCM group will release on July 26, 2022, PCB group hall ticket will be available on August 2, 2022, MAH-M.Arch-CET-2022 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2022 hall ticket will release on July 23, 2022. MAH-B.Planning-CET-2022 and MAH-MCA-CET-2022 hall ticket will release on July 25, 2022. MAH-B.HMCT-CET-2022 hall ticket will release on August 11 and MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2022 hall ticket will release on August 13, 2022.

For all the above mentioned course, exams will be conducted from August 2 to August 25, in which, MHT CET PCM group exam will be conducted from August 5 to August 11 and for PCB group from August 12 to August 20, 2022.

Other exams which includes MAH-M.Arch-CET-2022 and MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2022 will be conducted on August 2. On August 4, MAH-B.Planning-CET-2022 will be conducted, followed by MAH-MCA-CET-2022 on August 4 and 5, 2022, MAH-B.HMCT-CET-2022 will be conducted on August 21 and MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2022 from August 23 to August 25, 2022.