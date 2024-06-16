Maharashtra CET Results 2024: PCB, PCM results to be declared at 6pm on cetcell.mahacet.org. Details here

Maharashtra CET Results 2024: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to declare the MHT CET 2024 results on June 16. Scorecards for both PCB and PCM streams will be accessible on cetcell.mahacet.org and portal.maharashtracet.org post the official announcement.

The candidates can download it using their application number and password.

The Maharashtra CET cell will conduct unified counselling for both PCB and PCM group applicants. Stay tuned for the detailed schedule, which will be posted shortly on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra CET Results 2024: How to check results

 

 

