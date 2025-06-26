Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2025: Allotment list to release today, steps to download and more

Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department is all set to release the CAP round 1 allotment list/merit and cut-off list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission on Thursday.
Candidates can check the Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.
The department will also share the cut-off list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission in addition to the merit list.
Step 1: Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.
Step 2: click on the FYJC 1st merit list download link
Step 3: Enter credentials to log in, and submit.
Step 4: Check the merit list displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
According to the details, a total of 9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools registered for the first round of admissions, and are offering 21,23,040 seats. Of these, 18,97,526 seats are available under the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), and 2,25,514 are reserved under various quotas.
On 21 May, the registration process for Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 began. However, the schedule was revised after the website crashed. The process resumed on Monday at 11 am.
The allotment list is scheduled to be released at 5 PM.
Candidates need to submit the following documents at the time of admission:
1) Aadhar Card
2) Domicile Certificate
3) Mobile Number
4) Class 10 Mark sheet
5) School Leaving Certificate
6) Caste Certificate (if applicable)
7) Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (if applicable)
8) EWS Certificate (if applicable)
9) Disability Certificate (if applicable)
10) Certificate for Children of Ex-Servicemen
11) Sports Certificate (National/International level)
12) Orphan Certificate
13) Embassy-attested documents for students from abroad
14) Transfer Order and Joining Letter (if applicable)
The department had previously released the general merit list and conducted zero round admissions for minority, in-house and management quotas at college-level.
