Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 resumes today! Register for First Year Junior College at mahafyjcadmissions.in

Maharashtra FYJC admission process for 2025 has resumed. Applications for First Year Junior College can be submitted until June 3. Check key dates and other details here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published26 May 2025, 12:29 PM IST
Maharashtra FYJC admission process for 2025 has resumed at mahafyjcadmissions.in.
Maharashtra FYJC admission process for 2025 has resumed at mahafyjcadmissions.in.(HT)

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has resumed the online application process for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2025. Following a technical glitch, the online registration portal was closed within an hour of launch on May 21.

Authorities decided to resume application process today on May 26, as per the revised schedule released a few days ago. Aspiring candidates can apply for Maharashtra FYJC or Class 11 admission till June 3 at the official website - mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Also Read | ‘Mission: Impossible’ stunt leaves Tom Cruise tired: He’s ‘carried off plane’

The admission for over 20 lakh seats for First Year Junior College is being conducted through a centralised online portal. Candidates can register and avail admission in any of 9,281 junior colleges available in the state.

Key dates to remember

  • Registration portal opens on May 26
  • Registration portal closes on June 3
  • Provisional general merit list release date: June 5
  • Final general merit list: June 8
  • Junior college allotment list release date: June 10

Also Read | Southwest monsoon advances into Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, NE states

Applicants will be able to submit objections / correction requests in the provisional general merit list from June 6 to 7. Between June 9 to 11, lists related to Zero Round -Quota Admission for Minority, Quota, In-House Quota, Management Quota at college level will be released by the department. Once Junior college allotment list is released, students can submit documents and enrol in college between June 11 and June 18.

Also Read | Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues ‘orange alert’ in Pune, Satara for 5 days

The notice issued by Director (Projects) of School Education Department Mahesh Palkar on May 21 states, “Students who have been allotted to his first preference, it is compulsory to take admission in the allotted Jr. College. If such students failed to take admission or been rejected, they will be blocked for a consequent Regular Round 2 to 4 and can only be considered open for all round onwards."

In case of any queries, students can send email to through the official website - support@mahafyjcadmissions.in.

.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationMaharashtra FYJC admission 2025 resumes today! Register for First Year Junior College at mahafyjcadmissions.in
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.