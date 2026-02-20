Subscribe

Maharashtra govt to probe misuse of minority status grants linked to RTE – All you need to know

Barring a small percentage, several institutions, Maha minister said, may have sought the tag primarily to claim RTE exemptions or other advantages

Livemint
Updated20 Feb 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Representative Image of students
Representative Image of students (Hindustan Times)

The Maharashtra government said on Thursday that it will inquire into allegations of some schools misusing minority status to secure exemptions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act and avail related benefits.

Minority institutions are not mandated to reserve 25% seats under the free category. Recent reports suggested that nearly 8,000 schools in Maharashtra have been granted minority status, with permissions 75 schools getting the grant in a single day.

Barring a small percentage, several institutions, Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State (school education) said, may have sought the tag primarily to claim RTE exemptions or other advantages, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.

“The chairman of the minority commission has also taken note of the issue. A thorough inquiry will be conducted. If any institution is found misusing minority status for undue benefit, action will be taken, irrespective of its size,” Bhoyar said.

The minister also referred to reports of some schools complaining that parents forged documents to secure free seats under RTE, and said, “If such complaints are substantiated, appropriate action will follow.”

“The objective of RTE is to provide quality education to poor and genuinely eligible students,” Bhoyar noted.

The Maharashtra government recently made changes in its RTE norms, including the 1-km eligibility criterion.

Bhoyar said the modifications were introduced after complaints that loopholes in the earlier system allowed ineligible students to secure admissions meant for disadvantaged sections. “Necessary changes were made to ensure benefits reach eligible and needy students, particularly those residing in the local area,” he said.

He added that the govt's priority is to ensure transparency and fairness in implementing education policies. "If any institution obtained minority status improperly or is using it beyond its intended scope, strict action will be taken," Bhoyar said.

The proposed inquiry will examine both the process of granting minority status and compliance with RTE provisions to ensure the scheme's original intent is not diluted.

