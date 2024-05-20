Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Date, Time announced: Check 12th results on THIS day
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that on 21 May, it will declare the Class 12 board results at 1 p.m. After the results are released, students can check their scorecards at the official website—mahresult.nic.in.