The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that on 21 May, it will declare the Class 12 board results at 1 p.m. After the results are released, students can check their scorecards at the official website—mahresult.nic.in.

According to MSBSHSE, 15,13,909 candidates registered for the HSC examination in 2024, including 8,21,450 boys and 6,92,424 girls.

The state board also revealed that 7,60,046 students appeared for the HSC exam in the science stream, the highest number. This was followed by 3,81,982 students in the Arts stream and 3,29,905 candidates in the Commerce stream.

The exams were conducted offline between 21 February and 19 March.

To be declared pass, students will have to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate.

In 2023, the MSBSHSE declared the Maharashtra HSC result 2023 on 25 May at 2 pm. for the exams which were conducted between 21 February to 20 March, 2023.

Steps to check scores of class 12th:

Step 1: Open the official website, mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Open the HSC result link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login.

Step 4: Check and download your result.

Step 5: Download and get a print.

Where can students check the results?

a) mahresult.nic.in

b) hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

c) mahahsscboard.in

d) msbshse.co.in and

e) hscresult.mkcl.org

Dates for anwser sheets' verification:

The verification process will start on 22 May, 2024. The last date to apply for the verification process is till 5 June, 2024.

