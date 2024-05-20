Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the official date and time to announce the Class 12th Result 2024. The board announced that the Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 will be declared on May 21 at 1:00 PM.
Candidates who appeared for Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 can check their results on the official website of the MSBSHSE Board by accessing the direct link: mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.
A total of 15,13,909 candidates registered for the Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024, including 8,21,450 boys and 6,92,424 girls. The students from the Science stream account for the highest number of students, 7,60,046. In the Arts stream, 3,81,982 students were registered, while 3,29,905 candidates appeared from the Commerce stream.
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live: The MSBSHSE Board has announced that the Class 12th results will be announced on May 21 at 1:00 PM.
