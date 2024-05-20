Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:49:03
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 952.95 0.76%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 316.85 1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 0.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 821.30 0.42%
Business News/ Education / Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Board to announce results on May 21. Check direct link
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Board to announce results on May 21. Check direct link

1 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Livemint

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Candidates who appeared for Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 can check their results on the official website of the MSBSHSE Board by accessing the direct link: mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Secondary school students sit for their final exams (AFP)Premium
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Secondary school students sit for their final exams (AFP)
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue