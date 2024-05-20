Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Board to announce results on May 21. Check direct link

1 min read . 10:34 PM IST

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Candidates who appeared for Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 can check their results on the official website of the MSBSHSE Board by accessing the direct link: mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.