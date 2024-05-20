Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Board to announce results on May 21. Check direct link

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 PM IST
Livemint

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Candidates who appeared for Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 can check their results on the official website of the MSBSHSE Board by accessing the direct link: mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Secondary school students sit for their final exams
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.