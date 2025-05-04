Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2025 date, time OUT! How to check on mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the result date of MSBSHSE 12th board exam 2025. The MSBSHSE 12th result date 2025 has been fixed on May 5. The MSBSHSE 12th result time is 1 pm.

Students are advised to keep their Maharashtra Admit Cards 2025 along with their login credentials like Roll Number and Mother’s First Name ready with themselves to download the results from official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Once announced, students can access and download their results from the board’s official website: mahresult.nic.in., where students can check their scores by entering their roll number.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result Date and Time Maharashtra HSC 12th results will be announced on Monday, May 5.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the 12th result at 1 pm after a press conference of the officials.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result: How to check on mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in Step 1: Open the official website, mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Open the HSC result link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login.

Step 4: Check and download your result.

Step 5: Download and get a print.

List of websites to check MSBSHSE 12th result 2025 Here is the full list of websites to check MSBSHSE 12th result 2025:

a) mahresult.nic.in

b) hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

c) mahahsscboard.in

d) msbshse.co.in and

e) hscresult.mkcl.org